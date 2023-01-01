https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDemocracy png Statue of Liberty torch sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8826144View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2120 x 2650 pxCompatible with :Democracy png Statue of Liberty torch sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More