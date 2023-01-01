https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUncle Sam png American patriotism sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8828606View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1080 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1350 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3932 x 4370 pxCompatible with :Uncle Sam png American patriotism sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More