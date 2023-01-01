Vintage fern leaf drawing, black maidenhair clipart psd More Premium ID : 8829705 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 54.78 MB Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi