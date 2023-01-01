https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832016Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextPink vintage butterflies background, textured design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.MorePremiumID : 8832016View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiPink vintage butterflies background, textured design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.More