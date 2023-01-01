https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836921Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStatue of Liberty, USA background, tourist attraction illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8836921View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2141 x 2998 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2141 x 2998 px | 300 dpi | 36.76 MBStatue of Liberty, USA background, tourist attraction illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More