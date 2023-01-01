https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLit candle by book stack illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8837392View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3994 x 3994 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3994 x 3994 px | 300 dpi | 91.32 MBLit candle by book stack illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More