https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837394Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight reading background, candle by book stack illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8837394View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3994 x 2663 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3994 x 2663 px | 300 dpi | 60.9 MBNight reading background, candle by book stack illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More