rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844792
Sketch for the Painting in the Chancel of St. Bartholomew, New York City, Francis Augustus Lathrop
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketch for the Painting in the Chancel of St. Bartholomew, New York City, Francis Augustus Lathrop

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8844792

View CC0 License

Sketch for the Painting in the Chancel of St. Bartholomew, New York City, Francis Augustus Lathrop

More