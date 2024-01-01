https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844827Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus LathropOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8844827View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 437 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 729 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudy for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus LathropMore