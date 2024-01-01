https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a carved wood chest, Izabel M ColesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8844867View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 913 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2662 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5492 x 4177 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5492 x 4177 px | 300 dpi | 65.67 MBFree DownloadDesign for a carved wood chest, Izabel M ColesMore