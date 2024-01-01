rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845021
Petition signed by John Cuffe and Paul Cuffe regarding taxation, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Petition signed by John Cuffe and Paul Cuffe regarding taxation, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8845021

View CC0 License

Petition signed by John Cuffe and Paul Cuffe regarding taxation, National Museum of African American History and Culture

More