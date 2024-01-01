https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845093Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBirds of Prey/Scratching Birds or Gallinaceous Birds, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845093View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1370 x 1074 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBirds of Prey/Scratching Birds or Gallinaceous Birds, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore