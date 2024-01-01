https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845164Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLow Tide (recto of 1929.6.79B), John NobleOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845164View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 970 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2829 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7195 x 5815 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7195 x 5815 px | 300 dpi | 239.44 MBFree DownloadLow Tide (recto of 1929.6.79B), John NobleMore