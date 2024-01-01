https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Locomotive and Train of Passenger-Cars Ever Run in the State of New York, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845200View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 635 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2348 x 1242 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2348 x 1242 px | 300 dpi | 8.37 MBFree DownloadThe First Locomotive and Train of Passenger-Cars Ever Run in the State of New York, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore