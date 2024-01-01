https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845251Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Lords Party: Health, Food, Housing, Education, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845251View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 771 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2249 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7080 x 11017 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7080 x 11017 px | 300 dpi | 446.35 MBFree DownloadYoung Lords Party: Health, Food, Housing, Education, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore