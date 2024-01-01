https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845257Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoombox carried by Radio Raheem in the film Do the Right ThingOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845257View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2274 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7849 x 5100 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7849 x 5100 px | 300 dpi | 229.08 MBFree DownloadBoombox carried by Radio Raheem in the film Do the Right ThingMore