https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Flute Player, Edwin Willard DemingOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845280View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1423 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3035 x 2160 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1423 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3035 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 18.77 MBFree DownloadThe Flute Player, Edwin Willard DemingMore