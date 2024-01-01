https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845376Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge Washington Morrison NuttOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845376View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4988 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3627 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4881 x 6940 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4988 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3627 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4881 x 6940 px | 300 dpi | 97.02 MBFree DownloadGeorge Washington Morrison NuttMore