https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845381Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) Lining PaperOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845381View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 991 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2890 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4472 x 5416 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4472 x 5416 px | 300 dpi | 138.62 MBFree Download(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) Lining PaperMore