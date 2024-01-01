rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845385
Edwin Forrest as King Lear in "King Lear"
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Edwin Forrest as King Lear in "King Lear"

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845385

View CC0 License

Edwin Forrest as King Lear in "King Lear"

More