rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845475
Susan Hannah Macdowell, Unidentified Girl, Elizabeth Macdowell, and Possibly Mary Macdowell at the Macdowell House, Thomas…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Susan Hannah Macdowell, Unidentified Girl, Elizabeth Macdowell, and Possibly Mary Macdowell at the Macdowell House, Thomas Eakins

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845475

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Susan Hannah Macdowell, Unidentified Girl, Elizabeth Macdowell, and Possibly Mary Macdowell at the Macdowell House, Thomas Eakins

More