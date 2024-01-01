https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845523Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCertificate of appointment for postmasterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845523View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2792 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12144 x 9688 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12144 x 9688 px | 300 dpi | 336.63 MBFree DownloadCertificate of appointment for postmasterMore