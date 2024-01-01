https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845543Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBreaking Waves by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845543View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 472 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1376 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11269 x 28660 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11269 x 28660 px | 300 dpi | 924.04 MBFree DownloadBreaking Waves by Katsushika HokusaiMore