https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845550Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTicket for the "Colored Balcony" of the Vernon Theatre, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845550View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 623 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1818 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4173 x 2167 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4173 x 2167 px | 300 dpi | 25.89 MBFree DownloadTicket for the "Colored Balcony" of the Vernon Theatre, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore