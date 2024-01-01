rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845550
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8845550

View CC0 License

Ticket for the "Colored Balcony" of the Vernon Theatre, National Museum of African American History and Culture

