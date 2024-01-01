https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845556Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhotograph of Chase County High School (Kansas) baseball team, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845556View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 968 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2824 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7304 x 5893 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7304 x 5893 px | 300 dpi | 246.3 MBFree DownloadPhotograph of Chase County High School (Kansas) baseball team, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore