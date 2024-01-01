rawpixel
US Forest Service Ocala National Forest name badge worn by Melody Starya Mobley, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8845569

View CC0 License

