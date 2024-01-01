https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845577Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHouses and Landscape, Preston DickinsonOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845577View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 962 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5932 x 4756 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5932 x 4756 px | 300 dpi | 161.46 MBFree DownloadHouses and Landscape, Preston DickinsonMore