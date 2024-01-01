rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845598
(Illustration for Rub&aacute;iy&aacute;t of Omar Khayy&aacute;m) The Throne of Saturn by Elihu Vedder
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Throne of Saturn by Elihu Vedder

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845598

View CC0 License

(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Throne of Saturn by Elihu Vedder

More