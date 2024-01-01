https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845643Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Shinto Priest, Three Women and a Child by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845643View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1172 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3418 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 18812 x 18372 px | 300 dpiTIFF 18812 x 18372 px | 300 dpi | 988.83 MBFree DownloadA Shinto Priest, Three Women and a Child by Katsushika HokusaiMore