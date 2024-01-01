rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845667
Lions in the Desert, Henry Ossawa Tanner
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lions in the Desert, Henry Ossawa Tanner

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845667

View CC0 License

Lions in the Desert, Henry Ossawa Tanner

More