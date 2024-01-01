https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845717Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGoose flying in front of the moon by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845717View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 2268 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3300 x 2268 px | 300 dpi | 21.43 MBFree DownloadGoose flying in front of the moon by Katsushika HokusaiMore