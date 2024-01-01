rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845717
Goose flying in front of the moon by Katsushika Hokusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Goose flying in front of the moon by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845717

View CC0 License

Goose flying in front of the moon by Katsushika Hokusai

More