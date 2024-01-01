https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndustry at Night, Horatio C. ForjohnOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845739View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1176 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3431 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3672 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3672 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 75.66 MBFree DownloadIndustry at Night, Horatio C. ForjohnMore