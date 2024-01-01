https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhenakistiscope Disc with Distorted Man, Simon Von StampferOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845884View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1077 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1077 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1077 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1995 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPhenakistiscope Disc with Distorted Man, Simon Von StampferMore