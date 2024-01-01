https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846088Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWater color; Night Fishing at the Entrance to a Cave, Saverio Della GattaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846088View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 938 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2737 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5730 x 4481 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5730 x 4481 px | 300 dpi | 73.5 MBFree DownloadWater color; Night Fishing at the Entrance to a Cave, Saverio Della GattaMore