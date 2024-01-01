rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846134
Seated figure of the Buddha Sakyamuni in high relief
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated figure of the Buddha Sakyamuni in high relief

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8846134

View CC0 License

Seated figure of the Buddha Sakyamuni in high relief

More