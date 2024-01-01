rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846136
Fukagawa Hachiman yanabiraki from the Series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846136

View CC0 License

