https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRendering of Interior, St. John's Church, Utica, NY, Leon DaboOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846144View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 958 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2795 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4791 x 5999 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4791 x 5999 px | 300 dpi | 50.92 MBFree DownloadRendering of Interior, St. John's Church, Utica, NY, Leon DaboMore