https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846347Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCupid Awakens Psyche Overcome by the Content of the Vase Filled by Proserpine, Johann August Nahl The YoungerOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846347View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 772 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1286 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCupid Awakens Psyche Overcome by the Content of the Vase Filled by Proserpine, Johann August Nahl The YoungerMore