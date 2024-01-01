https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846379Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink Note–Shelling Peas, James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846379View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 733 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2138 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5098 x 8344 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5098 x 8344 px | 300 dpi | 121.75 MBFree DownloadPink Note–Shelling Peas, James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903)More