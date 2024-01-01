rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846410
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Gold Medal of Honor
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Gold Medal of Honor

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846410

View CC0 License

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Gold Medal of Honor

More