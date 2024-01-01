rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846413
Two Studies of Violet Chrysanthemums, Sophia L. Crownfield
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two Studies of Violet Chrysanthemums, Sophia L. Crownfield

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846413

View CC0 License

Two Studies of Violet Chrysanthemums, Sophia L. Crownfield

More