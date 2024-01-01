https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846514Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 2, Syama SundaraOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8846514View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 750 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2188 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2250 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 23.2 MBFree DownloadThe Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 2, Syama SundaraMore