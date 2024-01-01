https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846584Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus LathropOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846584View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 426 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 709 x 1999 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudy for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus LathropMore