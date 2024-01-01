rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846584
Study for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus Lathrop
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus Lathrop

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846584

View CC0 License

Study for the Goddard Memorial Window, in St. John's Church, Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Augustus Lathrop

More