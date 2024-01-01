https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape: clam-gatherers on the shore by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8846600View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 789 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2302 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6611 x 10051 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6611 x 10051 px | 300 dpi | 190.13 MBFree DownloadLandscape: clam-gatherers on the shore by Katsushika HokusaiMore