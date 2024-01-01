rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846623
Standing bodhisattvas with monks, Pratyekabuddhas, lions, and apasaras
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Standing bodhisattvas with monks, Pratyekabuddhas, lions, and apasaras

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846623

View CC0 License

Standing bodhisattvas with monks, Pratyekabuddhas, lions, and apasaras

More