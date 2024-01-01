https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846632Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFigure Sketches in Arabia, Frederic Edwin ChurchOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846632View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 779 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2271 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6705 x 4350 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6705 x 4350 px | 300 dpi | 166.93 MBFree DownloadFigure Sketches in Arabia, Frederic Edwin ChurchMore