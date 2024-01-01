https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846677Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThat Liberty Shall Not Perish from the Earth, Buy Liberty BondsOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846677View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3593 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3276 x 4614 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3593 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3276 x 4614 px | 300 dpi | 86.54 MBFree DownloadThat Liberty Shall Not Perish from the Earth, Buy Liberty BondsMore