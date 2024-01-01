https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIncidents of the War: Guides to the Army of the PotomacOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846684View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 948 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2764 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5684 x 4489 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5684 x 4489 px | 300 dpi | 146.05 MBFree DownloadIncidents of the War: Guides to the Army of the PotomacMore