https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn the Plateau Country, with an Inhabited Pueblo, William Henry HolmesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8846742View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 951 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2940 x 2330 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2940 x 2330 px | 300 dpi | 19.62 MBFree DownloadIn the Plateau Country, with an Inhabited Pueblo, William Henry HolmesMore