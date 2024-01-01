https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846757Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Portuguese slaver Diligenté captured by H.M. Sloop Pearl with 600 slaves on board, taken in charge to Nassau, Lieutenant Henry Samuel HawkerOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846757View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13534 x 8983 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13534 x 8983 px | 300 dpi | 695.69 MBFree DownloadThe Portuguese slaver Diligenté captured by H.M. Sloop Pearl with 600 slaves on board, taken in charge to Nassau, Lieutenant Henry Samuel HawkerMore